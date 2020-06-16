Ever wanted to get behind the wheel of a school bus? Now’s your chance.
Derby Public Schools is sponsoring two “Try-It-Out” days for anyone interested in experiencing driving a school bus.
The event is an opportunity “for hands-on exposure to help decide if driving a bus could be the right job for you,” a district news release said. The district is currently looking to fill bus driver positions before the start of the school year.
“Our goal is to generate interest and insight into what driving a school bus for the best district in the state of Kansas is like,” transportation supervisor Randy Collins said.
Bus driver trainers will be on-site to talk to anyone interested in learning more about the job requirements.
A commercial driver’s license is not required to attend or apply. The district will help anyone hired obtain a CDL.
Both “Try-It-Out” events will be held at Derby North Middle School. The two event dates are June 23 and June 25. Both dates will have two time blocks: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
As a precaution against COVID-19, all touch points – including the seat, steering wheel and handles – will be sanitized between each driver.