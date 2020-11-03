Derby Public Schools leadership provided a bond project update last month, as well as some additional details at last week’s board of education meeting. Here’s a breakdown of the bond projects currently in progress.
Tanglewood Elementary/Administrative Center: Staff members who will work in the new admin center will move in on November 9, Director of Operations Burke Jones said last week. The admin center will also be the location for many future board of education meetings.
The inside of Tanglewood is now finished. Students were able to start the year in the new classrooms and spaces for specials. A new ADA-compliant playground is in design and will be installed over the winter.
Cooper Elementary: The earthwork is complete on the site and foundations are underway at Cooper. Steel columns and beams arrived in late October. The project is expected to be finished in summer 2021. Once the new building is constructed, the original school will be demolished and a new parking lot and student drop-off area will be added.
Oaklawn Elementary: Earthwork at Oaklawn Elementary began in late October. The project is expected to be completed in fall 2021. Once the new building is constructed, the original school will be demolished to make room for a new parking lot and student drop-off area. The existing gymnasium and a few classrooms will remain.
Derby High School Phase 2: All of the interior renovations are complete in the chemistry and culinary arts classrooms. Two banks of restrooms have been completely renovated with new finishes and fixtures. The administrative office area has also been completely remodeled. Hallway graphics have also been added. The Panther Learning Center (an alternative learning addition) is now complete. The building has artificial field turf on the floor and will be used as an additional physical education space. All of this work is expected to be completed by the end of the semester.
Maintenance and Transportation Buildings: The Derby Board of Education approved the design development package for this project back in May. The project is currently out for bid and a guaranteed maximum price will be presented to the Board of Education in November 2020, with construction expected to begin immediately after approval. A bus wash bay will be added to the building to the Transportation Center, with remodeled office and training rooms inside. Currently, this building has a single restroom to serve over 65 bus drivers and staff. New multi-stall restrooms will be added inside the buildings. At the Maintenance building, a large remodel will take place to add additional shop space for maintenance.
Derby Middle School: Beams and columns have been erected for the classroom expansion on the north side of the building along Madison. The project includes mechanical system upgrades, new locker rooms, a remodeled concession area and classroom expansions along the north wing. The project is scheduled to be complete in the summer of 2021.
Direct of Operations Burke Jones said that all the bond projects continue to remain on budget and “within the means of the funds taxpayers approved.” All of the projects remain on schedule.