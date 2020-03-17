Derby school board members backed off raising the district’s local option budget for the 2020-21 school year after a majority said taxpayers had no appetite for it.
On their March 9 agenda was a resolution to have the ability to raise the local option budget, now at 30%, and notify the state by the April 1 deadline to do so. Kansas law allows districts to set their local option budget at up to 33 percent of what they receive from the state.
“This would only be considered if it is a district net neutral or decrease for our taxpayers. Action by the board would need to be taken at a later date to finalize any LOB changes,” finance director John Regier said in a memo to school board members.
Raising the local option budget to 31% would bring in an additional $450,774 on a yearly basis, Regier said. Raising it to 32% would bring in $901,548 and raising it to 33% would bring in $1,352,322.
Regier said that of 286 public school districts in Kansas, 107 have a local option budget greater than 30%, and 101 districts have the maximum 33%. Five have 31%, and one has 31.5%, he said.
The meeting kicked off with Rick Coleman, who was appointed to an open seat and ran unsuccessfully for school board, criticizing the board for not discussing the issue during a meeting that would be televised. He also said with appraisals in Sedgwick County increasing, “the district has more money coming in.”
He proposed decreasing the local option budget by 3%.
“What you’re doing is not illegal but unethical,” Coleman told board members.
Mark Tallman, associate executive director of advocacy and communications for the Kansas Association of School Boards, noted that because of increased appraisals, “taxes still could go up even if we lower the mill levy.”
The district would use additional funds from an increase to the local option budget to support “overall goals and budget needs, new positions and fixed costs,” Regier said in his memo.
“I understand there’s a list of needs,” said board chairman Justin Kippenberger.
But on the heels of the $114 million bond issue, “I think it’s not a good look for us,” he said.
Board member Mark Tillison asked if the board could pursue an increase any year – it can – and noted that “I think our school system right now is doing very well.”
Board member Andy Watkins shopped the idea of using additional funding to pay down bonds.
“To me, this is kind of like the home equity loan that you never use. You have it in case you ever need it, and personally, I don’t think we’re there,” he said.
“I don’t think the environment is conducive to raising it to 33%,” board member Tina Prunier said.
The board voted 5 to 2 to leave the local option budget at 30% for the 2020-21 school year. Members Pam Doyle and Matthew Joyce voted against doing so, saying they simply wanted to keep the option open.