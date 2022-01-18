At his inaugural school board meeting, newly elected member Michael Blankenship was handed the gavel and elected as USD 260 School Board President for this year.
Board member Pam Doyle was also nominated for the position, but Blankenship got the nod and will serve through the year. Jennifer Neel will serve as board Vice President.
Blankenship received the second highest number of votes for school board, just behind Neel in the Nov. 2 elections.
Blankenship takes over from previous School Board President Andy Watkins.