Expressing concerns about cost, Derby Public Schools board members delayed a vote at their most recent meeting to purchase classroom technology for Stone Creek Elementary School.
Board chairman Justin Kippenberger questioned if the new school needed all of the technology to open and said “it just seems like we’re putting a lot into one school all at once.”
Board members Pamela Doyle, Matthew Joyce and Tina Prunier voted to move forward with the purchase, but a majority of members – Kippenberger, Matt Hoag, Mark Tillison and Andy Watkins – voted against doing so, requesting more information about cost.
Up for vote was $491,530 in technology spending, including $122,022 in installation and $8,660 in shipping and handling.
Kippenberger suggested setting some of the money aside for deferred maintenance.
“I understand tech is important, but so is your roof not leaking every time it rains,” he said.
Burke Jones, director of operations for the district, said the roof Kippenberger referred to is at Park Hill Elementary School.
“The roof system is quickly approaching the end of its serviceable life,” he said in an email after the school board meeting. “We have a plan for the replacement of this roof, either with remaining bond funds, or capital outlay funds.”
Dennis Elledge, the district’s director of technology, told board members that moving forward now with cabling and other installation was important because of the construction stage at Stone Creek.
The purchase, part of the district’s 2020 capital outlay plan, would have provided technology for 24 classrooms, 12 breakout rooms, six resource rooms, three conference rooms, two media center rooms and other areas of the school.
Board members voted 7-0 to table the item to bring back to a future meeting.