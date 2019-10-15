Members of the Derby Board of Education heard from Panther Football coaches about the One Degree Compass Initiative at a workshop last week.
The initiative was presented by head coach Brandon Clark and character coach Kevin Chase, who implemented the One Degree Compass for their team last year as a way to build a positive and meaningful culture among student players.
“It helped us so much last year,” Clark said. “Without the One Degree Compass and the culture it created, I’m not sure if we’d have won state last year.”
The initiative covers a broad array of ideas, principles and values, but it is summarized with the acronym ACES: accountability, character, energy and service.
Clark and Chase hope after hearing their pitch, the school board will look into possibly implementing the program on a district-wide basis. No action was taken at the workshop, but the topic may be brought up at future board meetings.