The Derby school district is preparing to implement a strategic plan process in 2022. Superintendent Heather Bohaty presented details of a plan to consider moving forward with at the Jan. 11 school board meeting.
The facilitator, Hazard, Young, and Attea (HYA), is considered a national leader in education research and has partnered with more than 1,400 school districts in its 35-year history. The three-phase process is estimated to cost the district $28,900 not including reimbursable expenses or additional sessions.
The first phase, the Engage Phase, includes a variety of steps. Some of those elements consist of superintendent and board member interviews, as well as focus groups with administrators, teachers, faculty, staff, parents, students and people within the community.
In the next phase or the Focus Phase, the district will begin to develop and define strategic planning components and include developing a strategic plan document that may serve as a board framework, guiding direction for the district on the data from the various surveys and other information gathered.
The final Implementation Stage includes developing action steps that lead to strategic goals along with performance indicators, timelines and more.
At the district’s choosing, for an additional $2000, HYA will collaborate with an outside company and assist in developing a multi-indicator dashboard that contains performance metrics and benchmarks that are aligned to the district’s strategic plan.
The cloud-based product will be an optional delivery method for the strategic plans. This strategic dashboard allows for school districts to tell their story and build their own report card at a local level.
The Goddard school district is listed as one of the area districts that has recently used the services of HYA Strategic Planning.
If approved, the strategic planning process timeline would run from February through July of this year. The plan is expected to be an item for board approval at the next regular school board meeting on Jan. 24.