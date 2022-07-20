School Board Goal Areas

Above is a list of areas with proposed goals that were part of the school district strategic plan presentation.

 COURTESY/DERBY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

After almost six months of numerous committee meetings, focus groups, surveys, interviews and a large amount of public involvement, school board members were presented a draft of a new strategic plan for the district at their July 11 meeting.

Max McGee and Heather Williams of Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates, the company hired to conduct the research and manage the process of determining goals and more, were on hand to share the findings.

