After almost six months of numerous committee meetings, focus groups, surveys, interviews and a large amount of public involvement, school board members were presented a draft of a new strategic plan for the district at their July 11 meeting.
Max McGee and Heather Williams of Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates, the company hired to conduct the research and manage the process of determining goals and more, were on hand to share the findings.
The five-year strategic plan is designed to be a road map, ultimately outlining action steps for the district to follow based on future priorities and more identified through the discovery process.
Board member Andy Watkins, who served on a committee representing the board, complimented McGee and Williams on the process and called it “well done.”
Watkins said one of the things that was good about the process was getting people together who have different opinions and may not think alike, yet were still able to talk through things.
“We talked through things in a respectful way and didn’t always agree through the process,” he said.
Among the overall guiding elements that came out of the process were a mission statement, a vision, a motto and core values. Some of those things remained unchanged from current district definitions. There were also proposed goals outlined for six different areas identified.
Watkins, who served on the culture committee, was concerned about the lack of definition within some of the goals.
The proposed culture goal states: Create a safe, positive culture that fosters respect, inclusion and equity for all educational stakeholders regardless of race, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, physical or mental ability, socio-economic status, age, gender, and thoughts or beliefs.
Watkins felt the terms in which some of the things were defined in the culture goal statement were not clear and not really defined.
“I think that can create some challenges as we are working through that,” he said.
Watkins indicated that he was the one on the committee who didn’t agree with the proposed goal as it was written and made a recommendation on a possible revision of the statement.
“I would like to suggest the statement is: To create a safe and positive culture in each of our schools that fosters respect, teamwork, integrity and high character all while encouraging diversity.”
Watkins also suggested a definition for diversity defining it as thoughts, opinions, backgrounds and personal characteristics of which all make each person unique. He said inclusion is mentioned several times in the strategic plan and suggested it needed definition as well. In addition, he asked what was meant by “equity.”
“Maybe we could get behind that it is providing resources to meet the needs of each student and staff member, which are allocated in a fair, transparent and respectful basis,” he said.
Board members Michael Blankenship and Jennifer Neel also expressed support for Watkins’ oversight of the strategic plan statements and felt it would be necessary to understand how statements are defined.
All board members were able to send other questions, comments or suggestions to McGee. He will review them, then pass on the board’s views to the various committee members for further discussion.
The board is expected to address the proposed plan again at the first meeting in August. A final draft of the strategic plan must be approved by the school board.