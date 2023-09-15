State can decide to acquire property before school district can sell it
At the September 11 Derby Board of Education meeting, board members expressed concern for a new state law that would allow the state to obtain possession of buildings that a school district wishes to sell.
The conversation came up as the board looked at approving different changes on other district policies. The board did choose to approve all other policy changes except for the one on disposal of district property.
Board member Andy Watkins did get confirmation from Bohaty that if the board did not approve the new policy, they would still have to follow state law, without having any specific district policy in place.
Board member Matthew Joyce was adamantly against the law that forces school districts to allow the state to snatch up district property.
“I still think it is illegal and I feel like picking a fight with the state legislature on this,” Joyce said.
When asked about getting clarification of the law and why the state is doing this, Superintendent Heather Bohaty said she was recently asked to serve on a state committee with other superintendents in the state to work with representatives on this and other policies.
“I think we will have further discussions on policies,” she said.
Joyce said it wasn’t the timelines outlined in the policy that bothered him.
“It is that they can decide to come in and take the property. That is the problem I have with it. They have no right to take local property paid by local property taxes. It doesn’t set right. I don’t know a better way to put it other than that,” he said.
Board member Pamela Doyle inquired about what the district gets from the state within a bond property development project.
Burke Jones, Director of Operations for USD 260, said state aide based on the free and reduced percentage for the district plays into state contributions.
“They will contribute a percentage based upon that and it is not repaid. We’re paying for the bonds that have been purchased, but they contribute also,” Jones explained.
Joyce expressed the idea that district property is supposed to be under local control.
“They (the state) want to pass the buck to us to raise our LOB, but then when it comes around to us selling a building, they want to come in and snag it,” he said.
Joyce said he would even go as far as asking if other districts would be interested in filing suit against the state.