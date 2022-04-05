After a lengthy discussion at a March 22 Derby school board special meeting regarding the list of community members selected to serve on the strategic plan steering committee, the Board of Education voted to alter names on the list during a regular school board meeting on March 28.
During the March 22 special meeting, board member Andy Watkins requested that more time be given for board members to look over the list and he also requested to add some names to it for consideration. He recommended approving the list at the March 28 meeting instead of during that special board meeting.
Board President Michael Blankenship agreed that additional time was needed to look at the list and felt determining who is on it was important.
“This strategic plan is extremely important to the district. It’s not just kind of a whim process that we are following,” Blankenship said.
Superintendent Heather Bohaty said the company conducting the planning process recommended 30 to 40 total committee members. Out of the 40 people listed to serve on the steering committee, there were 27 others who were not selected.
Watkins said the list could stay at 40 and keep the names as originally denoted for the committee. Then, he suggested having a vote on the areas of change at the March 28 meeting. Watkins submitted specific names to add for consideration at the special meeting.
“I don’t want to alienate anyone the district is recommending for consideration. I have a few additional folks that I would like to add for consideration. We don’t have to publicly discuss each person in detail,” Watkins explained.
Watkins encouraged any other board members who had names they wanted to be considered to feel free to add them to the list.
Board member Tina Prunier expressed concerns over alienating people when you identify one person as being someone who is wanted and another person as someone who is not wanted.
“I would rather see us add more positions rather than say we want this person and not this person,” she said.
Follow-up action at March 28 meeting
The administration submitted a list to the board that included three additional names over the 40 suggested at the March 22 meeting.
Board member Matthew Joyce quickly made a motion that the board include all 43 names as presented on the list.
Blankenship expressed concern over the fact the consensus at the special meeting was that the number of names would be kept at 40. It was stated at the meeting that the company conducting the process had stated up to 40 committee members.
“To me that was something that wasn’t going to change. There were people that board members wanted in there but we have to operate within 40. Now it’s changing,” Blankenship said.
Prunier revealed that she was the one who had asked Bohaty to call the company and see if the number of committee members could be increased.
“They gave guidelines to begin with and you are correct, they gave the guideline of 40. I indicated we had three other people and the company said that if that is what the board wants to do they were OK with that,” Bohaty explained.
“I still think if they are OK accepting three other people then I’m OK with that. I don’t think it suits anybody’s purpose to sit here and argue over people who are willing to serve as a volunteer on a committee,” Prunier said.
Watkins said he thought that everyone could add more names to the list beyond the extra three on it at this point. He asked board members, “where do we stop?”
Joyce’s motion to add all the names failed in a four to three vote.
Watkins pointed out that there are 19 team categories on the steering committee and that 15 of the categories would still remain with the same people. He then proceeded to make a motion that included recommending specific names for four of the team categories.
Anndria O’ Beirne was added to the Chamber and Business Partners category with Rick Coleman. Larry Gould was added to the Senior Citizens/Retirees Category with Alan Turner. Claudia Peebler was removed. Becky Washington was added to the Early Childhood and Elementary Parents Category with Dustin Sharp and Kara Sumner. Matthew Beigel was removed. Siobhan Fugle was added to the Classified Staff category with Carolina Loera and Briget Young. Michelle May was removed.
Board member Pam Doyle didn’t agree with making changes to the list.
“So that makes it clear to me that this is not an effort to include people, this is an effort to exclude people. I think that is the message here and I think that seems very clear. I think that’s wrong,” Doyle said.
Doyle said selecting the steering committee is a process the district has gone through very carefully to try and create a balanced team representing all viewpoints, all schools, with as much diversity as possible.
“What I see here is an attempt to align politically and make it align with your point of view. It’s obvious by the people you are excluding, that’s what you are doing,” Doyle explained to Watkins.
Watkins indicated that it’s about getting the best people for the job on the committees. He recommended getting a representative from Spirit on the committee or someone from a large business that has human interest experience.
“I guess that can be your interpretation. Mine is that we are putting the best people forward that we have access to from our discussion last week,” Watkins said.
Bohaty said however the vote came out, the district had a place for people.
“There are opportunities for people to guide, shape and provide input as we move forward,” she said.
The board approved Watkins’ motion four to three, finalizing the strategic plan steering committee.