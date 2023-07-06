Freedom Street Improvements

The above map shows the proposed extension of Freedom Street, north of Derby North Middle School. The developer of a new housing development is offering to split the costs with the school district.

 COURTESY

The Derby school district board of education discussed the district’s portion of the cost to develop the infrastructure to the north of Derby North Middle School (DNMS) at its latest meeting.

The Sky Ridge Development at the southeast corner of 55th and Rock Road is a mixed-use development that will have single-family homes, duplexes, apartments and commercial lots that will add approximately 600 living spaces in Derby.

