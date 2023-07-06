The Derby school district board of education discussed the district’s portion of the cost to develop the infrastructure to the north of Derby North Middle School (DNMS) at its latest meeting.
The Sky Ridge Development at the southeast corner of 55th and Rock Road is a mixed-use development that will have single-family homes, duplexes, apartments and commercial lots that will add approximately 600 living spaces in Derby.
The school district is responsible for the cost of extending Freedom St. on the north side of DNMS, extension of the water main and sidewalks on Freedom St. for an approximate cost of $267,000, according to Burke Jones, director of operations for the district.
The developers of Sky Ridge have agreed to split the cost 50/50 with the district in order to facilitate the project. In addition to the monetary cost, the school district will also need to provide several easements and give right-of-way dedications for development to happen.
“So the 50/50 split is them (developers) being nice?” asked board member Andy Watkins of the offer to split the costs by the developer.
Jones said the developers recognized it was an unplanned expense for the district and hoped splitting the cost would help expedite the process.
The issue will come back to the board at a future meeting for approval.