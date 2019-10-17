At its Oct. 14 meeting, the Derby Board of Education approved a final agreement with the American Legion Post 408 for the sale of the district’s administrative center.
The district is selling the building as it prepares for the opening of its new, bond-constructed administrative center in fall 2020.
The agreement says the district will sell the building for $100,000, with a closing date in January 2021. The post intends to use it as its new head-quarters, after recently leaving the space occupied by VFW Post 7253.