After months of community, committee, staff and school board input, the Derby Board of Education passed a five-year strategic plan at their Sept. 26 meeting. After some minor changes, the vote was 5-2 with School Board President Michael Blankenship and board member Robyn Pearman voting not to accept the proposal.
Blankenship felt the plan didn’t address academics enough and there should have been more in it from the state needs assessment information.
As a part of the state required assessment, each school identified barriers that must be overcome in order for all students to achieve proficiency on state assessments. The proficiency is defined as being above a level 2 grade level for academic expectations. Achievement goals were also set for each school in the district.
More specifically Blankenship commented on an area under Quantitative Annual Measures in regards to academic achievement.
The measures under academic achievement in the new plan refer to professional development survey results, results on professional development questions in the culture and climate survey, and a post-secondary tracking report on graduates choosing military.
“There’s nothing in there that measures academic achievement. Not that I have a problem with what is there, it’s what is not there. I’m curious how those three items are going to measure our Pre-K through 12 academic achievements. I don’t see anything in them from our needs assessment,” Blankenship said.
Bohaty offered to add a statement about the state assessment in the plan. The statement added was to “Prioritize yearly KSDE needs assessment and K-2 goals and to identify and determine attainable school resources, academic progress and individual needs for each school.”
Blankenship also shared concerns on measuring under Culture, Climate and Equity. His concerns included a statement about increasing positive culture and climate (equity, safety and belonging) through survey results.
During a previous workshop Blankenship asked what was going to be on a survey like that. At the board meeting he questioned again what the survey was going to look like and who’s going to come up with the survey.
Another of his concerns centered on a statement on proportional results of disciplinary referrals and outcomes by racial ethnicity, schools and departments.
“Do we feel we have disproportional results in disciplinary referrals?” Blankenship asked.
Bohaty explained
that whether it’s teachers, paras, parents or business people, this came up as
a theme to address. She said part of strategic planning is we don’t have all the answers or there is not a magic thing we can do. It’s about taking a look at it.
“Having a conversation then seeing as a district what we want to do and move forward with it,” Bohaty said.
Board member Andy Watkins, who came up with much of this alternative strategic plan after meeting with committee members in trying to find common ground, also had an explanation on Blankenship’s concern.
Watkins said some of the feedback from the committee and some of the survey data showed a need to review this information on proportional results of disciplinary referrals. Watkins said he wasn’t saying there are disciplinary issues based on racial lines or ethnicity or other factors, but at least look at it more.
“The goal is that someone is disciplined on actions, not other factors. I don’t know that it is assuming that there are issues in that area, but that there are concerns or might be. Maybe if something is disproportionate there is a reason; maybe it’s beyond bias or whatever factor may be the cause,” Watkins said.
Blankenship also reminded Bohaty that they had decided to rework a statement calling for an annual decrease in “see something/say something” and bullying and harassment reports. There was a concern the interpretation of the statement would discourage people from reporting, when in reality they do want people to report to the process. The statement was removed entirely.
Pearman, who also voted no on the plan, said she felt it was just not ready and felt academics needed more focus in the plan as well.
“When the law was passed that required each district to submit a needs assessment, it just made sense that this should be the main focus of the strategic plan,” she said.
Pearman also believes the district should keep the culture goals at the site council level and let each school create their own culture goal.
Watkins, who had previously voted against the plan, said he thinks the plan reflects the general themes that arose from the community survey data, feedback from the strategic planning committee and feedback from the board.
Jennifer Neel, who voted against the previous plan, also voted in favor of the new proposal.
The complete five-year strategic plan for the district can be viewed at www.derbyinfomer.com.