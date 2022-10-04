Strategic Plan

The Derby BOE approved a five-year strategic plan on Sept. 26.

After months of community, committee, staff and school board input, the Derby Board of Education passed a five-year strategic plan at their Sept. 26 meeting. After some minor changes, the vote was 5-2 with School Board President Michael Blankenship and board member Robyn Pearman voting not to accept the proposal.

Blankenship felt the plan didn’t address academics enough and there should have been more in it from the state needs assessment information.

