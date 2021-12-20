On Dec. 13 the USD 260 Board of Education approved the use of a GPS fleet vehicle tracking system for all district-owed vehicles that are not school buses. School buses are being addressed through specific student ridership systems.
Geotab, a fleet management solutions company, will provide the services. The company has over 2 million systems installed around the world.
The fleet tracking technology will allow for tracking things such as routes, speed, seatbelt usage, hard braking, accidents and more. The Geotab system also comes with a full maintenance reminder and tracking system.
Director of Operations Burke Jones said when someone calls and reports that a vehicle was seen speeding down Madison, he has no idea whether it was or wasn’t.
The new system will send an alert out if a speed limit is exceeded for a pre-determined amount of time, for example 30 or 60 seconds. Jones said they may have to refine some of the settings, depending on how the report is set up.
“I’ve done some tests and you can pass somebody in less than 15 seconds. Thirty seconds is a long time to be going 15 miles an hour over the speed limit. It would be fairly hard to accidentally speed for that long. We may be surprised though,” Jones said.
Jones indicated that he along with other district supervisors and officials have been working on a policy on dealing with drivers who may be caught, for example, exceeding speed limits.
“We think we have a policy that is a good start and can refine it as necessary as we go,” Burke said.
Jones said the district has had other issues, in particular a patron reporting one of the district vehicles in a neighborhood and not by a school. He added that there was a reason for it in this situation.
“I think the tracking system just offers some accountability,” he said.
The Geotab system will cover 51 Derby school district vehicles at a price of $18.87 per month, per vehicle. The monthly total for the district comes to $962.37. The agreement with Geotab is a month-to-month agreement which allows the district to add or drop vehicles covered at any time.
Jones said they have consulted with the school district’s insurance carrier and there are no discounts that would be applied to the district’s current insurance costs at this time with the installation of the new system. But he said it is something that would be evaluated.
The city of Derby as well as Wichita School District 259 also uses the fleet tracking system on their vehicles.