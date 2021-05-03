The Derby Board of Education voted to approve a new logo design for Derby Hills Elementary School at its April 26 meeting.
The new dragon logo was created in collaboration with Gardner Design and staff and students at Derby Hills. Students and staff overwhelmingly selected the new logo in a vote between two options.
The new dragon logo keeps the school colors – red and black – but reflects a more modern, simplistic approach to design. The logo displays the side-profile of a dragon with its wings spread out.
Derby Public Schools is in the process of updating all of its schools’ logos as part of its five-year strategic plan, with the hopes of creating more consistency in branding across the district.