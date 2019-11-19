At its Nov. 12 meeting, the Derby Board of Education approved an agreement with the city to develop a new traffic signal at Derby High School.
With the goal of decreasing congestion and accident risk during drop-off and pickup hours, the signal would be placed at Rock Road and Pinion Road – about halfway between James Street and Madison Avenue.
The existing signal just
north of that intersection
would be removed. A crosswalk will also be added just north of the Rock and Pinion intersection.
The main goal of the project is to create a more efficient entry to the high school off Rock Road, which the city hopes will help reduce traffic around James and Madison.
The Derby City Council approved its part of the agreement in October, which includes covering 80 percent
of the project’s $250,000
price tag. As part of the agreement, the district is
only responsible for 20 percent – or $50,000.
The city hopes to complete the project by August 2020.