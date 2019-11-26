The Derby Board of Education on Monday approved a schematic design for the playground at the upcoming Stone Creek Elementary School.
Under the design, the nearly $500,000 playground will feature a 92-foot-diameter circle play area with turf, a jet play unit, a two-story tower unit, a basketball goal, a “gaga ball” pit, and more.
The design was created by ABCreative, a company contracted by the district to design and install playground equipment.
The playground is part of the bond project to develop a new elementary school, which was a focal point of a $114 million bond issue approved by voters last year.
Stone Creek Elementary is expected to be open for the 2020-2021 school year.