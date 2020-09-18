A purchase of $29,000 worth of folding chairs was approved by the Derby Board of Education at the board’s Sept. 14 meeting. The chairs are for Stone Creek Elementary, the district’s newest elementary school, and will be used for assemblies, parent meetings, performances and more. There are 400 chairs in total, which district leadership says is equal to other USD 260 elementary schools. Each chair is priced at $54, according to purchase documents. The chairs were purchased from Schaefer Johnson Cox Frey Architecture. The purchase was made with budgeted Furnitures Fixtures and Equipment bond funds.
School board approves $29,000 folding chair purchase for Stone Creek
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
