In a former life, St. Mary Catholic School librarian Jean Schif was a third grade teacher. For the past 17 years, though, she has served as librarian at the Derby school – adapting to a new role.
“My main job is to support the teachers,” Schif said, “so I try to find them what they need and then I try to encourage the kids to read books, know how to navigate a library and make them excited about choosing a book – so I think I’m a cheerleader for reading.”
Adapting was the name of the game in 2020, as COVID-19 forced schools to shut down back in March. Even so, Schif remained committed to her role.
Once the shutdown went into effect, Schif was quick to act trying to find online books and reading materials St. Mary’s teachers could use. She was also regularly updating the school library’s Facebook page with activities, sharing book recommendations and hosting read-clouds (with teachers, administrators, service workers, etc.). As leader of St. Mary’s Battle of the Books team, she also found a way to maintain regular practices over Zoom.
“I needed to stay connected with the kids and the best thing I thought I could do was to keep them going on reading and math – so some of the puzzles were math puzzles – and I just wanted them to keep reading so they didn’t lose all that work from all year,” Schif said. “They just needed to keep reading.”
Keeping kids engaged is also the goal of the summer challenge Schif started four years ago. While she doesn’t give out grades, she found the challenge (with different reading and math goals) as a good way to motivate students through the school year and decided to continue that into the summer months.
This year, like with most things, the format of the challenge had to change. Normally, Schif said students will set their own math and reading goals for the challenge, but she set flat goals for each subject based on grade levels this summer.
Like with the school year, motivation was a struggle in some respects, but Schif noted there was still a lot of involvement. A total of 60 students participated in the challenge this summer, with half meeting the goals – earning a set number of Accelerated Reader points and completing a certain amount of “Math BINGO” activities.
While students normally come into the school library for the summer challenge, Schif was sure to make them aware of the resources at the Derby Public Library this summer. She also still held weekly Zoom meetings to engage the students – with different activities for each age group – so the changes weren’t all bad.
“There were good parts, too, like having a common book to read. That gave us a lot to work with,” Schif said.
In fact, Schif said future summer challenges may be more of a hybrid between the in-person and online models.
Usually, students who meet their summer challenge goals are rewarded with a pool party featuring ice cream and other activities. That couldn’t happen this year, but Schif still wanted them to feel that sense of accomplishment – delivering books and goodie bags (including erasers, bookmarks, candy, etc.) as a reward. Schif made those deliveries at the end of the six-week program to participating students in Derby, Mulvane, Rose Hill and the Haysville area.
Going online was a difficult process, Schif admitted, leading her to admire teachers even more. However, she noted she did enjoy getting a glimpse into her students’ lives connecting with them online at home. She noted some of the students who didn’t normally speak up were also more willing to engage online.
Continuity was the biggest focus for Schif and part of the reason she pushed to keep supporting students during the shutdown and through the summer – trying to keep fostering that love of reading even in difficult times.
“My goal was just to let them know not everything had changed,” Schif said. “I was still there, there was still reading to be done and we could do it. It was different, but we could do it.”