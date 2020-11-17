Operation Holiday-Derby volunteers were busy Saturday morning collecting donations from area residents during a drive-through collection event at Woodlawn United Methodist Church in Derby. Volunteers from the American Legion Family, Post 408, Derby-Haysville were on hand to assist in the collection of food Items and toys. Saturday’s drive-through event produced 599 food items and more than 300 toys. Operation Holiday helps individuals in the USD 260 district with food assistance during the Christmas season, and strives to brighten the holidays for children up to age 14 through the annual toy distribution. On Wednesday, November 25, the Derby Chick-fil-A restaurant will donate a percentage of all sales that day to the Derby Operation Holiday program. For more information on Operation Holiday-Derby go to their Facebook page or derbyoperationholiday.org.
Saturday donation helps others have a more joyful holiday
- BY INFROMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
-
-
- 1 min to read
-
Nov 18
-
Nov 19
-
Nov 19
-
Nov 19
-
Nov 20
-
Nov 21
-
Nov 21
-
Nov 21
-
Nov 21
-
Nov 26