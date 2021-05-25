Members of the Derby-Haysville American Legion were out decorating Graves at Hill Crest Cemetery on May 23 to honor those veterans who have passed. Decorating is part of the annual preparation for Memorial Day services to be held at the cemetery. Above, Steve Hundley places a cross marker near a grave as his wife Rhonda waits to place the American flag. Derby VFW Post 7253 will hold Memorial Day services starting at 10 a.m. May 31 at El Paso Cemetery, while the American Legion Family Post 408 will have an 11 a.m. service at Hill Crest Cemetery.
Salute to Service
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
