Chief Russell

Derby Police Chief Brandon Russell officially took over for former Chief Robert Lee on July 5, aiming to keep the department pushing forward.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

New Derby Police Chief Brandon Russell knows he has a tall task ahead of him taking charge of the department. 

“I have big shoes to fill,” Russell said of replacing former Police Chief Robert Lee. “He brought us forward a long ways.

