New Derby Police Chief Brandon Russell knows he has a tall task ahead of him taking charge of the department.
“I have big shoes to fill,” Russell said of replacing former Police Chief Robert Lee. “He brought us forward a long ways.
A little over a month into his new role, Russell noted one of the most striking differences is “how many things come my way very quickly.” Whereas he was passing off final decisions as deputy chief, now he is ultimately calling the shots.
Russell said he felt well-mentored and prepared for the transition, also having the familiarity of working with the Derby PD in some form since 1999.
Like with Lee’s efforts to decrease violent crime in his tenure and take a community-forward response to policing, Russell has his own goals for the department under his leadership.
“Technology is a big one because if you look at government and just the way we’re set up for purchasing and everything else, we’re always behind the times on technology,” Russell said, “so trying to find that we can at least get even with the times and making use of some of that technology that’s out there [is important].”
Already, as part of the 2024 budget, Russell has sought to add drone units within the department while he also mentioned virtual reality training (if the price is right) and departmental cell phones as targets to help advance the department in that realm.
Part of Russell’s duties, as he views them, is also to make sure officers have the training, equipment, policies and supervisors they need. In regards to that, he has also already been talking to City Manager Kiel Mangus about a training building for Derby PD to run different scenarios. It would be located next to the new fire training facility and offer opportunities for officers, the new K-9 unit and other staff to run through various scenarios they may encounter in the field.
Having worked previously with the Marine Corps, Central Intelligence Agency and Wichita State University Police Department, Russell brings a wide variety of experience to the department. Whereas Lee spent nearly 30 years with one department, Russell sees his background helping give some perspective for officers and collaborate with staff to find the best solutions to challenges they face together.
The native of Oberlin always knew he wanted to get into law enforcement and go through Wichita State University, where he earned his criminal justice degree, noting a summer camp through the Kansas Highway Patrol helped solidify that.
“It’s interesting because I learned that, yes, I want to be law enforcement, but I also learned, no, I don’t want to be a trooper,” Russell said.
While it steered Russell away from the KHP, the experience also began his focus on networking, as he attended that camp with current KHP Superintendent Erik Smith.
Networking also eventually led Russell to join the Derby PD, having known previous classmates from WSU working for the city.
Initially, Russell admitted he had no thoughts of becoming chief, but as he moved up the ranks and started to see the bigger picture, he gained more interest in a larger role within the department.
“By the time that I got promoted to sergeant, which is now the lieutenant position, that’s when things started moving a little faster because we had people retiring, we had people leaving. So when I got promoted to that, I started looking at it [and thinking], ‘hey, maybe this is something that I’d be interested in,’” Russell said.
Seeing how he could have a more hands-on role in shaping the progress of the department, Russell started to change his mindset.
Moving forward, Russell noted he aims to seek continuity within leadership training to help with future succession plans.
Additionally, given the community support Derby PD has, during the transition Russell has put out a challenge to officers to maintain the high standards set under Lee.
“We ended up changing our mission statement, and the last piece of that mission statement is to truly earn the title of Derby’s finest,” Russell said. “That’s where I want us to go; that’s what I want to see our people strive for.”