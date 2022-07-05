With Greg Anderson’s relocation out of Derby, a seat was left vacant on the Community Development Advisory Board (CDAB).
Following an application period, Mayor Randy White recommended the appointment of Kyle Russell to fill the position, which was approved by the City Council at its June 28 meeting. Russell will fill the term which expires in April 2024.
Russell is a previous president of the Derby Rotary Club and has also served on several local task forces, steering committees and boards of community organizations.