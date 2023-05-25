Current Deputy Chief Brandon Russell has been named the next Chief of Police of Derby, with the official announcement coming May 24.
Lee has served with the Derby Police Department since 1999 and will take over for retiring Police Chief Robert Lee on July 5.
“Chief Russell has been a dedicated member of our police department for 24 years,” said City Manager Kiel Mangus. “His wealth of experience with Derby and his understanding of the community partners needed to help support public safety will be a great asset. Russell has demonstrated the highest levels of honesty and integrity throughout his career, and I look forward to working with him as he leads the department to new heights.”
In the past, Russell also served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves for seven years while working for the Wichita State University Police Department and the Central Intelligence Agency before joining Derby PD.
While Russell admitted he had never dreamed of taking on such a role, he said he was motivated and learned a lot from his predecessor about the far-reaching impact of a police chief – a role he is looking forward to taking over.
“Professionally, I feel I have reached the height of my career and am energized by the thought of leading this department and being able to guide the advancement of a department that is staffed by amazing officers who have the community’s best interests at heart,” Russell said. “I learned from Chief Lee the importance of all members of the department being involved with the community and building those partnerships. We truly cannot do our job without the support of the community. They give us the authority to do our job.”
Russell, who is also a member of the Derby Rotary Club, earned his criminal justice degree from WSU and has also graduated from Northwestern University Center for Public Safety, Police School of Police Staff and Command.
As Chief of Police, Russell will lead a 50-officer department with 13 support staff and a $6.2 million budget. He noted he seeks to build on the department’s already strong community involvement and has some other goals in mind for his first orders of business as chief.
“My immediate priorities for our department are to ensure we work to meet the current goals in our strategic plan, draw in quality applicants for open positions and continue with our CALEA re-accreditation assessment in the fall,” Russell said. “I look forward to meeting with all staff to see if they feel there are issues needing addressed, and what we can do to make our department even better, becoming the department of choice to work for in this area.”
“We will work hard to build relationships with stakeholders and community partners,” Russell said, “and maintain the lowest crime rate possible while enhancing the quality of life for residents.”