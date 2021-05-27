After more than two years of prep work, the Derby Chamber of Commerce will launch its latest event – The Great Duck Derby – next month.
Derby’s Rock River Rapids will be the site of the chamber contest starting at 9 a.m. June 25, with rubber ducks to be launched down the water park’s lazy river in heats.
Chamber Director of Marketing and Community Engagement Lindsi Berry noted the idea was planted in 2018 after seeing something similar done by a chamber in Louisiana.
Originally planned in 2019, The Great Duck Derby was set to debut at the 2020 Smoke on the Plains BBQ & Music Festival, but was postponed due to the pandemic – though Berry noted that did allow for a relocation.
“Although canceling The Great Duck Derby after two years of planning was disappointing to us and our local business sponsors, we have been able to move the event location and are now looking forward to our upcoming 2021 event at Rock River Rapids,” Berry said.
Competitors will be able to cheer on their racing ducks in-person at Rock River Rapids or virtually through a livestream on Facebook the day of the event.
Intended to be another fun, unique community event offering an opportunity to win prizes, the top ducks from each heat will earn their owners a $20 gift card from a local business. Qualifying ducks from each heat will then be entered into the championship race, which pays out $250 to third place, $500 to second and $1,000 to first.
Berry noted that 300 ducks have been sold so far, with participants able to purchase their bathtub-friendly racing competitors through noon on June 24. Ducks are available for purchase in packs of one ($5), five ($20), 12 ($50) or 25 ($100).
For more information on The Great Duck Derby, contact lindsi@derbychamber.com or visit www.derbychamber.com.