The Derby Recreation Commission is hosting the third annual Cardboard Boat Regatta at Rock River Rapids (1900 E. James) from 5 to 7 p.m. on July 11. Crews of 2-4 people of all ages are tasked to design, create and test a boat made of cardboard and duct tape across a portion of the lap pool.
Awards will be given to the best ship in various categories. All boats must be pre-built and can be fine-tuned on site. Visit www.rockriverrapids.com for rules and regulations. Registration costs $5 plus regular park daily admission or a season pass.