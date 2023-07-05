Cardboard Boat for paper (copy)

Clifford Winsel and his son Noah take off from the starting point in their craft named “Noah’s Boat” at the cardboard boat regatta in 2021.

 JEFF COTT/INFORMER

The Derby Recreation Commission is hosting the third annual Cardboard Boat Regatta at Rock River Rapids (1900 E. James) from 5 to 7 p.m. on July 11. Crews of 2-4 people of all ages are tasked to design, create and test a boat made of cardboard and duct tape across a portion of the lap pool. 

Awards will be given to the best ship in various categories. All boats must be pre-built and can be fine-tuned on site. Visit www.rockriverrapids.com for rules and regulations. Registration costs $5 plus regular park daily admission or a season pass.

0
0
0
0
0