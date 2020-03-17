The Rotary Club of Derby will award four $1,000.00 scholarships in May of this year.
Spring graduating seniors who attend Derby High School and/or live in the district and attend another high school or are home schooled are eligible. Candidates must also intend to enroll in the freshman class of an institution of higher learning or trade school in any state this coming fall.
Scholarship awards are based on academic performance, extracurricular activities and work experience, written statements, and financial need. The scholarships will be used during the first academic year and are not renewable.
Applications are available at derbyrotary.org.
Upon completion the application should be given to your school counselor for endorsement. Applications can be e-mailed to vnun@att.net. The deadline is Tuesday, March 31, 2020.