Derby Rotary Club recently donated $4,300 to Derby Public Schools for the Feed a Hungry Child Program.
Holding the check for the presentation, center, L-R: past president Eric Gustafson, Past District Governor Robert Mendoza, Derby Public Schools Food Service Supervisor Martha Lawson and Rotary Club secretary Jenny Webster, shown with other Rotary club members.
Feed a Hungry Child is a service project of Derby Rotary Club launched in 2017 by Robert Mendoza when he was district governor of Rotary International.
Mendoza wanted to wanted to make sure today’s students don’t have to worry about whether they’ll get a hot meal at school when they don’t have money in their account.