Nearly 20 members of the Derby Rotary Club gathered March 23 to prepare and pack “shelf stable” macaroni and cheese meals for the Derby Food pantry. In total, 468 meals were packed into 13 boxes, which will help serve just over 2,800 meals to those in need. Rotarians shown delivering the meals to the food pantry included (left to right) Jenny Webster, Gary Read, David Platt, Charlene Mathis and President Marsha Allen.
Rotarians deliver for Derby Food Pantry
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
