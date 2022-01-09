An exception for a BMX pump track and variance for structure height at climbing facility RoKC Derby – part of Derby’s STAR bond project – was originally approved in August 2020. As part of that process, the approval was subject to the applicant submitting a building permit application within 180 days.
Two extensions were previously approved by the board of zoning appeals for additional design modifications and allowing for additional financing to be secured. City Planner Scott Knebel reported that the applicant recently secured the necessary funding, but not in time to submit the building permit by the required date, so an additional 180-day extension was requested.
RoKC Derby’s request was approved 7-0 by the board, with July 27, 2022, the new deadline date for a building permit application. Knebel stated there is no limit on exceptions that can be granted, but noted he expects to receive a firm date for a building permit application sooner rather than later.