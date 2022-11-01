Roe Memorium

Jerry Roe is shown at his business, Derby Motor, where he maintained efforts instilled in him to help anyone in the community who needed it.

Whether through the business he operated for nearly 50 years or as a volunteer firefighter, Jerry Roe was seemingly always there in moments of need to serve Derby and its residents.

Roe, the former owner/operator of Derby Motor, passed in October. During his career, though, he was always there to help out when customers were having car troubles and he made sure they were taken care of – no matter the situation.

