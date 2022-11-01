Whether through the business he operated for nearly 50 years or as a volunteer firefighter, Jerry Roe was seemingly always there in moments of need to serve Derby and its residents.
Roe, the former owner/operator of Derby Motor, passed in October. During his career, though, he was always there to help out when customers were having car troubles and he made sure they were taken care of – no matter the situation.
“He was one of our prominent local business persons. Many people used his facilities for their car service,” recalled Ted Austin. “I heard many stories of him helping people out and not necessarily receiving any pay for it.”
Austin came to know Roe through the volunteer fire department – both in shadowing his father while he was chief and during his own tenure with the department. Roe served in that capacity for 30 years, providing a business that met the needs of the Derby citizens “in addition to volunteering to protect them in an emergency.”
Former Fire Chief Pat Swaney also served with Roe on the volunteer department, joining a couple years after Roe and then eventually serving as his supervisor. In that capacity, he was especially thankful for the reliability Roe provided.
“When he was in businesses, he wasn’t half a block from the station, so you always knew that … there was going to be somebody at the station getting one of the units to the scene if we had a call,” Swaney said. “That’s a big plus when you have a volunteer department.”
On top of serving as a volunteer firefighter, Roe was actively involved in the Derby Rotary Club, Chamber of Commerce and his church community at First Presbyterian.
Given that involvement, Swaney noted Roe was an “all-around supporter” of the city and said that dedication to service will be missed.
“If you needed any help on anything … he was always there to help you,” Swaney said.
“He just wanted to make sure that he was honest in what he was doing and taking care [of others],” said Ken Lyerla.
The owner of Ken’s Printing knew Roe for more than half a century and got introduced to him as a beneficiary of that quality service Roe strived to maintain at Derby Motor, which Lyerla can also attest to.
Upon moving to town, Lyerla was needing some work done to his car due to an issue of fluid leaking. Bringing the car to Roe, he requested that nothing be done until he knew the cost. Later that afternoon, Roe called to let Lyerla know his car was ready – with a minimal $5 charge that quickly put the latter at ease.
Similarly, Lyerla recalled that Roe said he held off retiring because he wanted to make sure a specific segment of his customers – widowed women – were taken care of and offered a fair service. According to those around him, that principle of fairness was something Roe tried to spread to all of Derby no matter who or how he served.
“He was just always [full] of good advice, willing to help, not a person that’s looking to make a buck,” Austin said. “He was looking to make a friend and take care of the community.”