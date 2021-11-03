City Manager Kathy Sexton gave emergency authorization to approve expenditures tied to a Rock Road repair project in order to expedite work, with the city council officially being notified at its Oct. 26 meeting.
Originally, the city approved the repair of 38 transverse cracks in the asphalt pavement along Rock Road in August – allowing for the repair project to expand if more cracks were found. Additional repair work cost $31,816.40, bringing the total of the project to $135,728.40. Funding for the additional crack repair was available in the street maintenance budget given that a June project came in more then $300,000 under budget.