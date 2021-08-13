With 22,000 cars traveling Rock Road daily, per city reports, there is bound to be some wear and tear. It has not gone unnoticed in the eyes of Derby residents, either.
“Rock Road is a source of major concern by the citizens,” said city engineer Alex Lane.
Those concerns have not fallen on deaf ears, with council members themselves asking when maintenance issues on Rock Road would be addressed. The answer is now, as the Derby City Council voted 8-0 at its Aug. 10 meeting to authorize execution of a change order to the annual pavement rehabilitation project to perform crack repair work on Rock Road.
Lane and the engineering department looked at adding Rock Road to the list of street maintenance items, originally approved in June, when the bid received for the annual rehabilitation work came in below staff’s projected budget.
Additional work was then discussed with the contractor, APAC-Kansas, regarding Rock Road. Initial estimates from the contractor identified 38 severe cracks along Rock Road – from Meadowlark to a block south of Madison Avenue – that would be repaired at an approximate cost of $103,912.
Crack repair for the stretch of Rock Road identified would include milling the existing asphalt surface three inches deep at each location, then installing a glass grid fabric before replacing the asphalt. It is a process Lane noted Sedgwick County has been using since 2018.
Regarding questions from the council about the efficiency and longevity of this crack repair strategy, Lane said the advanced rehabilitation process is expected to double the lifespan of the asphalt.
“As technology progresses and construction methods progress, the hope is that things get better and better and we get better solutions as time goes on,” Lane said. “If we can get five years, then I’d be really pleased with that.”
With school recently starting back up, Lane said the plan is to let traffic acclimate before starting the Rock Road project. Crack repair work along the designated stretch is currently slated to begin in a week or two and will take roughly one month to complete.
“I think our citizens are really going to appreciate this,” said council member Andrew Swindle.
Council member Rocky Cornejo saw the need for completion of the project while the city has money, but he also questioned the number of cracks calculated along Rock Road. If more cracks are identified for repairs, City Manager Kathy Sexton stated that can be added to a consent agenda for the city council’s approval.
The annual contract for street maintenance came in $328,013 under budget, meaning there are additional funds for further crack repairs if deemed necessary.