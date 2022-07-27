The Derby Police Department and Derby Fire & Rescue will host a National Night Out at Rock River Rapids (1900 E. James St.) from 6-9 p.m. on Aug. 2. The national event provides an opportunity for first responders and residents to interact in a positive way with a free night of fun at Rock River Rapids. There will be displays from McConnell Air Force Base military police, the Derby Police Department crime scene van and more. Free food will be provided.
Rock River Rapids to host National Night Out
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
