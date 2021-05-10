Derby water park Rock River Rapids is set to open for the 2021 summer season on Memorial Day, May 31, operating during its normal hours (12:30 to 7 p.m.).
Rock River Rapids plans to operate at 60 percent capacity, allowing a maximum of 1,500 guests at a time, this summer due to COVID-19 (up from 30 percent in 2020). Concessions will also reopen in 2021, while the park while debut its new green water slide (replacing the red slide) – with lowered 42 inch height requirement and walkout exit flume – this season as well.