Derby’s Rock River Rapids (1900 E. James St.) will make its attempt at being part of the world’s largest swim lesson from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. June 23.
Family, friends, neighbors, etc., are encouraged to brush up on their swimming skills while attempting to break a world record at the same time. The initiative is also intended to build awareness about the importance of teaching kids to swim, with a goal of 300 individuals participating this year.
Registration for the free event begins at 9:30 a.m. June 23; lessons will begin at 10 a.m.