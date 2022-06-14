Largest Swim #2_color.jpg

Derby’s Rock River Rapids (1900 E. James St.) will make its attempt at being part of the world’s largest swim lesson from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. June 23.

Family, friends, neighbors, etc., are encouraged to brush up on their swimming skills while attempting to break a world record at the same time. The initiative is also intended to build awareness about the importance of teaching kids to swim, with a goal of 300 individuals participating this year.

Registration for the free event begins at 9:30 a.m. June 23; lessons will begin at 10 a.m.

