A dog swims with a foam football in his mouth during the DRC's Pooch Pool Party in 2019. Toys, including frisbees and balls, were thrown into the pool for the pups' enjoyment. 

 INFORMER FILE

Aug. 10 marks the last official day of the season at Rock River Rapids, but the park will host a couple of festivities after that.

The Back to School Splash will be held from 7-9 p.m. Aug. 13 for middle schoolers. USD 260 rules will apply and cost is $5 per student (ID required).

Then, four-legged friends will be welcomed to the annual Pooch Pool Party, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Aug. 14.

Water chemistry will be adjusted to accommodate animals (no aggressive dogs or females in heat), with those 16 and older allowed in water up to their thighs.

Contests will be held and entry cost is $5 per dog.

