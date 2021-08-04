Aug. 10 marks the last official day of the season at Rock River Rapids, but the park will host a couple of festivities after that.
The Back to School Splash will be held from 7-9 p.m. Aug. 13 for middle schoolers. USD 260 rules will apply and cost is $5 per student (ID required).
Then, four-legged friends will be welcomed to the annual Pooch Pool Party, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Aug. 14.
Water chemistry will be adjusted to accommodate animals (no aggressive dogs or females in heat), with those 16 and older allowed in water up to their thighs.
Contests will be held and entry cost is $5 per dog.