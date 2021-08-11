Lifeguards and staff were recently recognized at Rock River Rapids, with Lifeguard Appreciation Day celebrated on July 31 and annual staff awards given out at the end of the season.
The Rookie of the Year award was given to Hailey Novikoff (first photo), while Parker Tauer (second photo) received the Guest Services of the Year award and Tanner Chase (third photo) was recognized with the Lifeguard of the Year award.
In total, Rock River Rapids had 20 guest services employees and 67 lifeguards working at the water park this summer.