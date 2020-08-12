While the COVID-19 pandemic continues and precautions remain in place, Derby’s Rock Regional Hospital has managed to see somewhat of a return to normal business over the summer months.
“Every hospital was impacted by COVID-19 to some extent. So, for a period of a few months there, we saw softer volumes in ER and surgical services,” said Vice President of Business Development and Strategy Barry Beus. “We’ve seen month over month growth in all of those service lines. It’s not yet back up to what it was in the pre-COVID era, but I think we’re starting to see a little more consumer or patient confidence in coming back to the hospital.”
Seeing lows in patient numbers back in April, Beus noted those numbers have trended back upwards starting in May and continuing through July.
COVID-19 precautions do remain in place, like a zero visitor policy and preoperative COVID-19 screenings (with patients forced to reschedule if they have a positive test).
Beus said the hospital has treated some COVID-19 patients, but not long-term. While it is set up to handle any additional traffic from the Wichita area if called upon, the hospital is trying to maintain steady business and continue offering its full slate of medical services.
“We are equipped and ready to handle overflow if needed, but we would really like to be mindful of our approach here so people can be confident in having elective procedures done at a place where they’re not worried about getting COVID,” Beus said.
Full services have been offered throughout the pandemic, Beus said, and the hospital is continuing to see a myriad of patients from the Wichita area (including Wellington, given the recent closure of its hospital) for a number of reasons. Those patients came from all over, too, with some coming from across the state for elective procedures.
Confidence in less exposure risk and the expiration of the stay-at-home order are two reasons Beus said he believes patient numbers are starting to get back to normal at the hospital – and Rock Regional still has capacity, too. Having 24 medical/surgical beds and seven intensive care unit beds (with multiple operating rooms for surgeries), Beus said the hospital is fully capable of handling normal traffic at this time.
“I would just want the public to know that Rock Regional Hospital is a safe place to seek medical services, even during the COVID pandemic,” Beus said. “We have the staff [and] we have the equipment ready to serve our community.”