As of Oct. 5, Derby’s Rock Regional Hospital has a new full-time Chief Executive Officer, with a familiar face stepping into the position. Barry Beus, former Vice President of Business Development at Rock Regional, is taking over and replacing interim CEO Tersa Collins.
Beus has been with Rock Regional since 2018 (before the hospital began operations) and previously filled a similar role with HCA Wesley Medical Center – giving him in-depth knowledge of the Wichita medical and health care community. His hiring will also help maintain a consistent structure under CABE Consulting (which assumed the management contract of Rock Regional as of April 1), according to CABE CEO Kevin Hicks.
Collins – who was brought in when CABE Consulting took over the management contract of Rock Regional – will stay on as interim Chief Clinical Officer through the end of 2020. She will help with the transition and finding a full-time candidate for CCO as well.