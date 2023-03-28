A trio of teams from Derby Public Schools recently qualified for the Kansas State Tournament and, in turn, earned invitations to compete against other groups from across the country at the CREATE U.S. Open Robotics Championships in Iowa this month.
Students from Derby High School, Derby Middle School and Derby North Middle School all qualified for the national competition with successful builds and performances in this year’s game, “Spin Up,” which is a combination of robotics and frisbee golf where “alliances” work to earn points by scoring discs in goals.