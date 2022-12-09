Chamber Excellence 2022

Becky Robinson was recognized as the 2022 Community Excellence award recipient at a recent chamber luncheon on Dec. 8.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

How can you tell if someone’s worthy of a “Community Excellence” award? Well, if they’re almost too busy volunteering to make the recognition ceremony that’s a pretty telling sign. 

And that was almost what happened with this year’s Derby Chamber of Commerce Community Excellence award winner, Becky Robinson. Robinson was able to temporarily put a pin in her volunteering duties and was honored with the award at the chamber luncheon held Dec. 8.

