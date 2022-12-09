How can you tell if someone’s worthy of a “Community Excellence” award? Well, if they’re almost too busy volunteering to make the recognition ceremony that’s a pretty telling sign.
And that was almost what happened with this year’s Derby Chamber of Commerce Community Excellence award winner, Becky Robinson. Robinson was able to temporarily put a pin in her volunteering duties and was honored with the award at the chamber luncheon held Dec. 8.
In its second year, the chamber’s Community Excellence award is intended to recognize an individual, group, non-profit organization or local business for their positive impact in the Derby community. That is Robinson to a T, as evidenced by the fact that two separate nominations were submitted on her behalf.
“She is such a great ambassador for Derby,” said Derby Community Foundation Executive Director Theresa Hearn. “Becky was the perfect candidate to receive the Excellence award because of how far reaching her efforts are.”
“We nominated her because she is always giving. She is probably the most giving and generous person I know,” added Rhonda Cott. “Her commitment to the community and making the world a better place is phenomenal.”
Hearn noted Robinson has been a volunteer with the Derby school district for “as long as she can remember.” Her nomination recounted many of her other volunteer efforts.
Among her endeavors, Robinson helped establish the Derby Community Coalition Promoting Healthy Choices, founded the recycling club at Swaney Elementary (where she previously worked) as a fundraiser for the school’s anti-bullying program and continues to volunteer with several organizations both in Derby and in the greater metropolitan area.
In addition to helping with local events like the Smoke on the Plains BBQ & Music Festival and annual police banquet, Robinson is constantly expanding her involvement. She has recently taken to donating recycled items to help with projects at the Envision Art Gallery, regularly collects books and clothes for the Union Rescue Mission in Wichita and also supports the Ronald McDonald House.
Robinson has also previously been recognized with the DCF’s Elizabeth Kinch Generosity Award for her efforts, which her chamber nomination stated make her “the sort of community volunteer that we all wish there were more of; she isn't afraid to get her hands dirty and always performs volunteer tasks with a smile.”
Knowing the investment of the chamber and how community-oriented it is, Robinson said that adds meaning to the Community Excellence award. In sharing her gratitude for the award, she noted she doesn’t plan on slowing down anytime soon either.
“I have a lot of connections with people around the community and I love to volunteer. That’s my passion, other than my family and my grandkids, so that is kind of my focus,” Robinson said. “I do believe that volunteering is a great way to connect with people and to bring up our younger generation.”