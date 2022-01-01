Built in 1965, Riley Park’s ball field is starting to show its age.
Given that Riley Park features one of the oldest ball fields in Derby, upgrades are clearly needed. Those will be coming shortly into the new year as the Derby City Council approved the purchase of new lighting for the ball field at its Dec. 28 meeting.
Director of Public Works Robert Mendoza noted that during the development of Decarsky Park, an evaluation process was undertaken looking at all ball fields in Derby. Through that process, the significance of Riley Park – which hosts more than 365 games and practices each year – was realized.
“There’s lots of opportunity out there and Riley Park is still considered a very valuable part of this system,” Mendoza said. “To keep the field playable, the lighting has to be installed.”
With the original wooden light poles at Riley Park’s ball field starting to warp and the pods on top reaching the end of their useful life, the project has become a necessity. More so after recent strong winds knocked down one of said poles in December.
Mendoza noted that through development of the Decarsky Park ball fields, Musco Sports Lighting was determined to have the best lighting product – with a desire to utilize that product at all city ball fields.
For the repair project at Riley Park, steel poles will be designed for new light pods that will feature directional LED fixtures offering high-quality lighting focused on the field and eliminating spillage into the parking lot and beyond. Mendoza reported Musco lighting also features “ball tracker” technology that increases on-field visibility for players.
Additionally, in utilizing Musco lighting, Mendoza said the product offers “control link” technology, which allows the lights to be operated remotely using any internet connection.
“They can problem shoot it if there’s a problem anywhere, anytime,” Mendoza said.
Coming with a 25-year warranty, Mendoza highlighted a number of benefits staying with Musco lighting for the Riley Park project. With a lead time of eight to 10 weeks, the project is expected to be completed in March 2022.
Knowing that the short right field fence at Riley Park is a favorite of ball players past and present, and that funds from the Derby Difference Sales Tax have been set aside for projects like this, the council had no issues approving the project. While $240,000 was budgeted in the 2022 capital improvement plan, the council authorized an agreement with Musco Sports Lighting to design, manufacture, install and commission the Riley Park lighting system for a total cost of $178,000 (saving an additional $9,000 before a cost increase in the new year).