“Caveman” is coming home.
Over three years since his last event in the Wichita area, Derby graduate David “Caveman” Rickels has signed on with bare knuckle fighting ahead of its Saturday, March 14 event at Intrust Bank Arena.
Rickels, who is 21-6 in his MMA career, is ready to be put on the area’s biggest stage in this recently legalized style of fighting.
“I’ve been trying to get Bellator to come back to Wichita because I want to showcase my skills in front of the city,” he said. “This is my fan base and these are the people that watch me.”
Rickels, who said this style of fighting is a “bucket list” accomplishment, heard about a year ago that bare knuckle fighting was going to be legalized in the United States. He said there was some allowed in Europe, but it was still relatively new overseas.
He spotted two or three bare knuckle companies that popped up in the United States and they began to do shows.
“I started watching it and I started falling in love with it,” he said. “While MMA has always been my thing, punches, kicks, knees and choking … If you watch [bare knuckle] though, it’s exciting and it’s a lot different. No lapses in action and just stand up and go until somebody falls down.”
Rickels said the opportunity to be on the leading edge of bare knuckle fighting was appealing as it is not fully legalized across the country at this time.
“It’s not even a year old,” he said. “If you look at the views these kinds of events are getting, people are intrigued by it … I’m really excited to be on the forefront of it and be one of the first fighters in Wichita to ever do it.”
It’s also a full-circle moment for the former Panther athlete.
Rickels said Sean Wheelock, who originally discovered him in Wichita as a Bellator commentator, now works for bare knuckle fighting. He said that the former announcer passed along a similar message to the staff, suggesting they sign Rickels for an event.
Asking for ideas of who could be a part of the event, he immediately suggested former Olympic medalist and Wichita native Nico Hernandez, who accepted the invite.
“They contacted me and said, ‘hey, if we’re going to come to Wichita, who can we sign and how can we make this huge?’ Rickels said of the conversation. “I told them they had to sign Nico too and knew if they could get him and me, it’s going to be giant.”
A similar conversation ensued for a venue.
“I knew that if we were going to do it big and do it right, we had to do it at Intrust,” he added.
Rickels said he still pinches himself seeing where his MMA and fighting career has taken him. Now 31 years old and 10 years into his fighting career, his last event came via Bellator on Aug. 24, 2019 against Yaroslav Amosov in Bridgeport, Conn.
“It was always the dream that was in the back of my mind, thinking it couldn’t happen,” he said. “Just fighting in general, I didn’t even realize I was on the big stage when I was on the big stage … it took a really long time to realize I was one of the best in the world and to be able to compete at home, it’s icing on the cake.”
As he looks ahead at this fight and what’s still to come, he’s appreciative of the chance to explore these new opportunities.
“This is all about my legacy at this point,” he said. “Part of that legacy is performing right here at home. These are the people that support me and the reason I have a career.”