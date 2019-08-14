Derby Public Schools will host ribbon cuttings to celebrate the completion of bond projects at three elementary schools.
Events will be held at El Paso, Park Hill and Wineteer elementary schools to celebrate new features like expanded learning spaces and enhanced safety features.
Ribbon cuttings will take place at 1:30 p.m. on the following dates:
- Aug. 21, El Paso Elementary
- Aug. 23, Park Hill Elementary
- Aug. 29, Wineteer Elementary
Each event is set to last about 30 minutes and can be viewed in an online video call by visiting the event calendar at www.derbyschools.com.