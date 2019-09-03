School officials and students at Wineteer Elementary School cut a ribbon Thursday at the school’s new library, which was completed as part of a recent bond project at the school.
Other new additions in the $4.7 million project include a storm shelter with over 7,000 square feet of classroom and administration space, as well as the renovation of over 23,000 square feet.
The Wineteer ceremony was one of three held last week, along with ribbon cuttings at El Paso and Park Hill elementary schools.
