Derby Planning Commission member Jessica Rhein recently announced her intent to run for a seat on the Derby City Council, serving Ward II, in the upcoming 2021 election.
Rhein has served on the Derby Planning Commission since February 2014 and on the zoning board since October 2015. This would mark her first campaign for public office, though she was considered to fill a vacant seat on the council serving Ward IV in 2016.
Currently, Rhein is actively collecting signatures for a petition officially allowing her to file for candidacy. While she has not served in an elected public office in the past, she successfully ran for president of the Kansas Society of Professional Engineers – serving as the first female president of the statewide organization (with over 500 members) from 2019-2020.
Now, Rhein is looking to expand on that leadership experience and apply it in her own backyard.
“Derby is an amazing community that I am proud to call home. Having served on the planning commission for many years, I feel that I have been a part of making the community what it is today,” Rhein said. “I feel like the next logical step in this journey is to serve on the city council. I am always willing to listen to new ideas, or to work on solutions to problems that may arise.”
The deadline for city council candidates to file with the Sedgwick County Elections Office is noon on June 1, with the general election to be held on Nov. 2, 2021.