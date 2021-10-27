Derby native Skyeler Reynolds can trace his desire to become a firefighter back to a young age – seeing them in action on numerous TV shows. It was some real-life heroics, though, that he admits cemented his career path.
“When 9/11 happened I was in fourth grade,” Reynolds said. “Seeing all the firefighters helping people and saving people, really not having any care for themselves and just helping other people, I was like, ‘man, that’s what I want to do.’”
Admittedly, helping people is Reynolds’ favorite part of the job and his commitment to that earned him this year’s Derby Firefighter of the Year award. The award was presented at the Derby Fire Department’s annual banquet on Oct. 14.
Reynolds, a 2010 Derby High grad, started volunteering with the department in 2012 – joining Derby Fire and Rescue full-time before the year was out. In July 2020, Reynolds started work to revamp that same program he had been a part of – which was part of why he was selected for this year’s Firefighter of the Year award.
“His work led to the first class of 10 firefighters to graduate the program,” said Derby Fire Chief John Turner. “Having additional volunteer staff respond has assisted us during critical call backs. It has also provided members a way to serve and a pathway for those working towards a career in firefighting.”
Getting the volunteer program revamped – with a quarter of the department made up of former volunteer members – is something Reynolds takes pride in, as well as the hands-on work helping those in need.
While officers typically hand out orders, as a firefighter Reynolds is often on the front lines battling whatever situations the Derby crews are presented. That’s the way he prefers it, and his commitment there also earned him his recent recognition.
Specifically, Turner pointed out a couple instances this year where Reynolds went above and beyond on scene – working through injuries to complete a rescue and navigating difficult weather conditions to allow access to victims in another instance.
“I don’t come to work looking for any awards or anything like that. I just come to work to work hard and do my job effectively and efficiently,” Reynolds said. “To get an award like that makes you feel good that you’re doing the right thing.”
“We are very proud of Skyeler and all of our Derby firefighters,” Turner said.
Feeling like part of the crew even while volunteering, Reynolds quickly settled into his full-time role with Derby Fire and Rescue and knew he belonged after his first call.
Having grown up in Derby provides some in-depth knowledge of how to work with the community, Reynolds admitted. In turn, he said he feels an extra motivation to serve his hometown well.
“Being born and raised in Derby has helped a lot – obviously helping know where we’re going, helping know the Derby mentality,” Reynolds said. “Every day, every shift we go out there and treat people like it’s our family. I don’t have any plans on changing that.”