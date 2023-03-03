The Derby Community Foundation brought back the live version of its annual fundraiser in 2023, inviting guests to “Experience Greece” as part of the festivities at the end of February. Both the event itself and the fundraising efforts turned out to be hits.

Event tickets sold out and DCF Executive Director Theresa Hearn estimated the foundation raised around $30,000 through this year’s event. That is more than was raised through the virtual events the past two years and on par with the past in-person event held in 2020.

