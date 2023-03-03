The Derby Community Foundation brought back the live version of its annual fundraiser in 2023, inviting guests to “Experience Greece” as part of the festivities at the end of February. Both the event itself and the fundraising efforts turned out to be hits.
Event tickets sold out and DCF Executive Director Theresa Hearn estimated the foundation raised around $30,000 through this year’s event. That is more than was raised through the virtual events the past two years and on par with the past in-person event held in 2020.
Proceeds from the event go toward the DCF’s community enrichment grants, which support other community endeavors around Derby.
With the food, drinks, entertainment and even raffle prizes centered on the “Experience Greece” theme, Hearn noted the return of the live event was a hit and the organization looks forward to continuing with the new format.
“Experience Greece was a success; we sold out of in-person tickets and have received a great deal of positive feedback about the event. The Greek theme was very well received, and we look forward to providing additional fundraisers in the coming years with other country themes,” Hearn said. "We were so pleased to see so many of our longtime supporters in attendance after a two-year hiatus and also very happy to have folks new to the DCF event attend.”