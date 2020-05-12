Diana Lanzrath loves kids. That’s why, before she had her own, she’d tell everyone “I have 25 at school.”
Lanzrath, a Swaney Elementary teacher, is comfortable around kids. She doesn’t like getting in front of a room full of adults, but a room full of kids? That’s a breeze – even if it involves singing.
“I don’t sing well, but first graders love you no matter what,” Lanzrath said.
Love has come to define Lanzrath’s 33 years at Swaney Elementary School. Now 55 years old, Lanzrath is preparing to retire, but she’s still spreading the love.
Lanzrath started off at Swaney teaching kindergarteners. Then she switched to first grade, and that’s what she’s done ever since.
Lanzrath has taught in Derby schools for over four different decades. She’s been in Derby schools for so many years that she’s started to teach some of her old students’ children.
With that much teaching time under her belt, she’s learned what’s best for her students – even if it doesn’t necessarily align perfectly with what the district wants.
“Sometimes new is not always better,” Lanzrath said. “You change and evolve, but there’s also certain things that just need to be [the same].”
She strongly believes that making sure the “philosophy of teaching, reading and awareness and psychological skills” are there is crucial to students’ success.
“I will still do the programs and curriculums, but I weave these things into it,” Lanzrath said. “You always have to know the foundational things. It’s time-consuming, but it’s so worth it. The kids get so much benefit.”
She always tells her students she’s “never going to ask you to do something that’s not good for you.”
“I’m not going to waste their time,” Lanzrath said.
Though she isn’t worried about recognition, her teaching skills – and the extra time she has put in – have paid off. A few years ago, Lanzrath won a Golden Apple, an award from KAKE News that goes to teachers “who are making a positive difference in our schools.”
It was a proud moment for Lanzrath, albeit one she wishes she was dressed up for.
“I wore jeans that day with a green shirt, so had I known that [I would have dressed up] … but that was very much a shock. A parent had put me in because of the connections and the amount of time I take with her daughter. That’s what I’m good at, I think – those connections with kids and letting them know how much I love them.”
Lanzrath tells all her students she loves them. She’s not shy about that.
“People say, ‘You tell them you love them?’ And I say, ‘Yep, I do.’”
That love is always there, but sometimes she has to give a little extra. Lanzrath remembers being in the classroom on September 11 and during the Oklahoma City bombing. During both events, she had the same feeling.
“You just wanted to take the whole class and put your arms around them,” Lanzrath said. “Those things are very vivid when they happen. You just want to protect your kids.”
When the school had lockdown or intruder drills, she and her students would pile into a closet.
“I remember thinking as a teacher how responsible you are,” Lanzrath said. “The kids come first.”
Lanzrath has been through several renovations during her years at Swaney. Her room used to be half the size it is now. Her first year she was in what’s now the art room, which has no windows.
“You carried a flashlight with you just in case the electricity went off,” Lanzrath said.
All in all, she’s been in six different classrooms. Through each one, the kids have come first.
When Lanzrath started having kids of her own and had to take a step back from the classroom, she made sure she’d still be able to teach. So she got into USD 260’s job share program, which allowed her to split a class with another teacher.
One of those job share teachers was first grade teacher Robin Vincent. Vincent job shared with Lanzrath for over 5 years, and has spent 27 years with Lanzrath at Swaney Elementary.
Vincent said the love Lanzrath gives isn’t just limited to her students – it extends to all parts of Lanzrath’s life.
“She’s one of the sweetest, most selfless people I’ve ever met, let alone worked with,” Vincent said. “She’s always thinking of others and what she can do to help them.”
“We’re kind of like sisters. We know each other and love each other like a sister would. And I figured it out – since she’s taught for 33 years, she has taught approximately 825 kids, three of which were my own. That’s a lot of lives touched by one amazing teacher. There will be a hole in Swaney that will never be filled. She will be missed.”